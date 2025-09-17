ETV Bharat / business

International Road Federation (IRF) Calls For GST Removal On 2-Wheeler Helmets To Reduce Road Accident Fatalities

New Delhi: Geneva-based global road safety body International Road Federation (IRF) on Wednesday demanded a reduction of Goods and Services Tax (GST) on helmets for two-wheeler riders from 18 per cent to nil to encourage vehicle owners to wear helmets and reduce fatalities.

IRF in a statement expressed concern at increase in number of road accidents in the country as per latest data compiled by Ministry of Road Transport & Highways (MoRTH) riders of two-wheelers had the highest share of road deaths.

IRF has written a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to reduce GST on helmets from the present 18 per cent to 0 (zero) per cent, as the two-wheeler riders, being most vulnerable, account for about 31 per cent of deaths due to head injuries.

"One of the most effective measures to reduce the two-wheeler accident injuries and fatalities is the use of standard helmets,” IRF president emeritus K K Kapila said.

Kapila said the helmet usage in India has been found to be low. "It has been noticed that most of the two-wheeler riders fall in economically weaker and lower income groups and prefer to purchase helmets which are cheaper and inferior in quality.