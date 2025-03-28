Interest Rates On Small Savings Schemes Unchanged For April-June Quarter

New Delhi: The government on Friday left interest rates unchanged on various small savings schemes, including PPF and NSC, for the fifth straight quarter beginning April 1, 2025.

"The rates of interest on various Small Savings Schemes for the first quarter of FY 2025-26 starting from 1st April, 2025 and ending on 30th June, 2025 shall remain unchanged from those notified for the fourth quarter (1st January, 2025 to 31st March, 2025) of FY 2024-25," said a finance ministry notification.

As per the notification, deposits under the Sukanya Samriddhi scheme will attract an interest rate of 8.2 per cent, while the rate on a three-year term deposit remains at 7.1 per cent prevailing in the current quarter.

The interest rates for popular Public Provident Fund (PPF) and post office savings deposit schemes too have been retained at 7.1 per cent and 4 per cent, respectively.

The interest rate on the Kisan Vikas Patra will be 7.5 per cent, and the investments will mature in 115 months. The interest rate on the National Savings Certificate (NSC) will remain at 7.7 per cent for the April-June 2025 period. Like the current quarter, the Monthly Income Scheme will earn 7.4 per cent for investors.

With this, the interest rates on small savings schemes, majorly operated by post offices and banks, have been left unchanged for the fifth consecutive quarter. The government had last made changes in some schemes for the fourth quarter of 2023-24. The government notifies the interest rates on small savings schemes every quarter.