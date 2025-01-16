ETV Bharat / business

Infosys Q3 Net Profit Rises 11.5 PC To Rs 6,806 Crore; Revenue Up 7.6 PC

Revenue from operations for the quarter is Rs 41,764 crore, 7.58 per cent higher than Rs 38,821 crore in the third quarter of FY24.

Infosys Q3 Net Profit Rises 11.5 PC To Rs 6,806 Crore; Revenue Up 7.6 PC
Representational Image (ANI)
author img

By PTI

Published : Jan 16, 2025, 4:54 PM IST

New Delhi: IT services major Infosys on Thursday reported an 11.46 per cent year-on-year increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 6,806 crore in the October-December quarter of FY25.

The company had posted a profit of Rs 6,106 crore in the corresponding period of the previous fiscal.

Revenue from operations for the quarter under review came in at Rs 41,764 crore, 7.58 per cent higher than Rs 38,821 crore in the third quarter of FY24, the company said in a regulatory filing.

"Our strong revenue growth sequentially in a seasonally weak quarter and broad-based year-on-year growth, along with robust operating parameters and margins, is a clear reflection of the success of our differentiated digital offerings, market positioning, and key strategic initiatives. We continue to strengthen our enterprise AI capabilities, particularly focusing on generative AI, which is witnessing increasing client traction," Infosys CEO and MD Salil Parekh said.

The company added 5,591 employees during the quarter, bringing the total headcount to 323,379.

New Delhi: IT services major Infosys on Thursday reported an 11.46 per cent year-on-year increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 6,806 crore in the October-December quarter of FY25.

The company had posted a profit of Rs 6,106 crore in the corresponding period of the previous fiscal.

Revenue from operations for the quarter under review came in at Rs 41,764 crore, 7.58 per cent higher than Rs 38,821 crore in the third quarter of FY24, the company said in a regulatory filing.

"Our strong revenue growth sequentially in a seasonally weak quarter and broad-based year-on-year growth, along with robust operating parameters and margins, is a clear reflection of the success of our differentiated digital offerings, market positioning, and key strategic initiatives. We continue to strengthen our enterprise AI capabilities, particularly focusing on generative AI, which is witnessing increasing client traction," Infosys CEO and MD Salil Parekh said.

The company added 5,591 employees during the quarter, bringing the total headcount to 323,379.

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

FY25INFOSYS Q3 NET PROFIT RISES

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

AI To Affordable Care, What India’s Healthcare Sector Is Hoping For In The Union Budget 2025

Settling Down In Goa Is A Dream That's Getting Pricier Every Year, Will 2025 Be Different?

Whatever Was Done In Galwan Shouldn’t Get Repeated: Army Chief

IMDb's 20 Most Anticipated Films of 2025: Salman's Sikandar or Yash Starrer Toxic, Which One Topped the List?

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.