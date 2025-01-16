ETV Bharat / business

Infosys Q3 Net Profit Rises 11.5 PC To Rs 6,806 Crore; Revenue Up 7.6 PC

New Delhi: IT services major Infosys on Thursday reported an 11.46 per cent year-on-year increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 6,806 crore in the October-December quarter of FY25.

The company had posted a profit of Rs 6,106 crore in the corresponding period of the previous fiscal.

Revenue from operations for the quarter under review came in at Rs 41,764 crore, 7.58 per cent higher than Rs 38,821 crore in the third quarter of FY24, the company said in a regulatory filing.