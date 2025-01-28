ETV Bharat / business

Industry Optimistic On India’s Growth, Seeks Big Capex Push In Budget 2025-26

New Delhi: To gauge the prevailing industry sentiment going into the Union Budget 2025-26, the FICCI recently conducted a Pre-Budget Survey. Results here show that majority feel confident regarding the future direction of India's economy with optimism in the near term as it stands at a healthy 64%.

Nearly 60% of the respondents in the survey expect GDP growth between 6.5% and 6.9% for 2025-26, which is a moderated but stable outlook compared to the 8% growth seen in 2023-24. External factors and global headwinds were noted as reasons for the tempered expectations.

Government emphasis on fiscal prudence was applauded. Some 47% of the respondents expect that the fiscal deficit target of 4.9 per cent for FY 2024-25 would be achieved, with 24percent expecting a more modest deficit.

Call for Sustainable Capital Expenditure

A high point of the survey would be that there is a call for continued public capital expenditure, as nearly 68% of the respondents want to see capex allocation at least increase by 15% to keep the growth momentum going. Infrastructure development was an area found to be emerging under such sectors as transportation and manufacturing.

Ease of Doing Business and Tax Reforms