Industry Must Follow Ethical Practices In Labelling, Advertising Food Products: Govt

The Centre urged industries to adopt ethical food labelling and advertising to safeguard public health and protect consumer interests.

Industry Must Follow Ethical Practices In Labelling, Advertising Food Products: Govt
Representational Image (IANS)
By PTI

Published : August 14, 2025 at 7:50 AM IST

New Delhi: The Centre on Wednesday asked industries to follow ethical practices in labelling and advertisements of food products to ensure public health and protect consumer interest.

The concern was raised at a National Stakeholder Consultation on the subject, 'Comprehensive Analysis of Regulatory Framework on Food Labelling, Advertisement and Claims,' the Health Ministry said in a statement.

The consultation was organised by the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI), under the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

At the event, MHFW Secretary Punya Salila Srivastava stressed the importance of ethical and truthful practices in labelling and advertising in the food sector.

According to the statement, she said, "Things are changing rapidly today. We are now exposed to the entire world, which means we must adopt many positive changes and best practices, while also scrutinising food products more closely."

Nidhi Khare, Secretary, Department of Consumer Affairs, asked the industry to make "truthful and honest declarations" and desist from misleading ads.

"Food labelling should not just be a marketing tool, but it should also be treated as the most essential factor of trust between a manufacturer and a consumer. We want truthful and honest declaration of whatever is contained in the food product, and the consumer should be left to make the final choice," Khare said.

The consultation was attended by around 700 representatives from central and state governments, scientific experts, food businesses, industry associations, consumer organizations, and academic institutions.

