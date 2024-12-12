ETV Bharat / business

IIP Growth Rises To 3.5 PC In October From 3.1 PC In September

New Delhi: The Index of Industrial Production (IIP) growth rate for October 2024 registered a modest increase to 3.5 per cent, up from 3.1 per cent in September 2024, according to the Quick Estimates released on December 12.

According to the Ministry of Statistics & Programme Implementation, sectoral analysis reveals mixed performances. Mining, Manufacturing, and Electricity sectors reported growth rates of 0.9 per cent, 4.1 per cent, and 2.0 per cent, respectively.

The manufacturing sector demonstrated resilience, with 18 out of 23 industry groups at the 2-digit NIC level recording positive growth compared to October 2023. The overall Quick Estimate of IIP for October 2024 stood at 149.9, a noticeable increase from 144.9 in October 2023.

The improvement underscores a steady recovery in industrial activity, with the manufacturing sector playing a pivotal role in driving growth.

Among the manufacturing sub-sectors, notable contributors to growth included "Manufacture of basic metals" (3.5 per cent), "Manufacture of electrical equipment" (33.1 per cent), and "Manufacture of coke and refined petroleum products" (5.6 per cent). Key drivers in the basic metals category were steel pipes and tubes, galvanized steel products, and mild steel bars and rods.

Similarly, in the electrical equipment category, electric heaters, small transformers, and optical fibre connectors emerged as significant growth drivers. In the coke and refined petroleum segment, products such as petrol, aviation turbine fuel (ATF), and liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) stood out.