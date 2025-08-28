ETV Bharat / business

Industrial Output Growth Accelerates To 4-Month High Of 3.5 Pc In July

As per the official data, India's industrial production growth accelerated to a 4-month high of 3.5 per cent in July this year.

Industrial Output Growth Accelerates To 4-Month High Of 3.5 Pc In July
Representational Image (ETV Bharat)
author img

By PTI

Published : August 28, 2025 at 5:10 PM IST

1 Min Read

New Delhi: India's industrial production growth accelerated to a 4-month high of 3.5 per cent in July this year due to good performance of manufacturing sector, according to official data released on Thursday. The country's industrial output earlier recorded this level of growth at 3.9 per cent in March 2025.

The factory output, measured in terms of the Index of Industrial Production (IIP), had expanded by five per cent in July 2024. The National Statistics Office (NSO) kept industrial production growth unchanged at 1.5 in June as against the provisional estimates released last month.

The latest NSO data showed that the manufacturing sector's output growth rose to 5.4 per cent in July 2025 from 4.7 per cent in the year-ago month. Mining production contracted by 7.2 per cent against a growth of 3.8 per cent recorded a year ago.

Power production rose by a meagre 0.6 per cent in July 2025 against 7.9 per cent in the year-ago period. During the April-July period of FY26, the country's total industrial production grew by 2.3 per cent compared to 5.4 per cent a year ago.

