IndiGo Places Order For Another 30 Airbus A350 Planes; Partners With Delta, Air France-KLM, Virgin Atlantic

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of IndiGo Pieter Elbers during a media briefing on the opening day of IATA annual general meeting, at Bharat Mandapam, in New Delhi, Sunday June 1, 2025. ( PTI )

New Delhi: IndiGo on Sunday announced it has placed orders for another 30 Airbus A350, on top of the 30 orders already in place with the French aircraft manufacturer.

Announcing the orders, IndiGo CEO Pieter Elbers said that the deliveries of the aircraft will start from 2027. "It was last year that IndiGo signed a deal with Airbus for buying 30 Airbus 350 900s with 30 firm and 70 purchase rights, and today we're confirming the intention to confirm 30 out of those 70 also into a firm order," the CEO said at a press conference here.

"We're going to sign an MoU for that and we're going to sign that here, right here and now," the CEO added as he signed the agreement with Airbus. In April 2024, IndiGo had placed an order for 30 A350 aircraft, and kept an option to purchase another 70 such planes in the future. IndiGo has a total of over 900 planes on order, scheduled to be delivered in the years to come.

In June 2023, IndiGo placed the largest ever single aircraft order by any airline for 500 aircraft with Airbus. With that, the outstanding orderbook of A320 Family aircraft stood at almost 1,000 aircraft, which are yet to be delivered well into the next decade.

IndiGo, Delta, Air France-KLM, Virgin Atlantic announce partnership

Meanwhile, IndiGo, Delta Air Lines, Air France-KLM and Virgin Atlantic announced a partnership to enhance air connectivity from India to Europe as well as North America.

"Linking dozens of cities in the US, Canada, Europe and India, the airlines aim to meet rising demand for international travel while setting new standards for connectivity and cooperation in global aviation," a release said.

IndiGo, India's largest airline, is expanding its International network and is set to start flights to 10 overseas cities in the current fiscal ending March 2026. The partnership was jointly announced at a briefing in the national capital by IndiGo CEO Elbers, Delta Air Lines CEO Ed Bastian, Air France-KLM CEO Benjamin Smith and Virgin Atlantic CEO Shai Weiss.