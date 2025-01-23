IndiGo Launches 'Getaway Sale' With Fares Starting At Rs 1,499

New Delhi: IndiGo has announced its 'Getaway Sale', offering discounts on both domestic and international travel. The sale runs from January 23 to January 26, 2025, across all booking channels, with discounted fares starting at just Rs 1,499 for domestic routes and ₹4,999 for international routes. This offer applies to travel bookings made at least 15 days in advance.

IndiGo is also providing significant savings on add-on services to enhance the travel experience. Customers can enjoy up to 15% off on pre-paid excess baggage options (15kg, 20kg, 30kg) and standard seat selection across domestic and international sectors. Additionally, pre-booked meals are available at a 10% discount, while bundles like 6E Prime and 6E Seat & Eat offer savings of up to 30%, the airline said in a statement.

For those seeking extra comfort and convenience, IndiGo is offering up to 50% discounts on Fast Forward services and emergency XL Extra legroom seats, which are priced at ₹599 for domestic routes and ₹699 for international routes, it added.

IndiGo has also partnered with major banks to provide promotional offers. Customers can avail a flat 20% instant discount when using American Express credit cards on January 24, 2025. Federal Bank credit and debit cardholders can save 15% on domestic flights and 10% on international flights when booking until January 28, 2025, the airline added.