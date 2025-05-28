ETV Bharat / business

IndiGo Appoints Vikram Singh Mehta As Chairman

New Delhi: IndiGo, the country's largest airline, on Wednesday announced the appointment of Vikram Singh Mehta as the new Chairman, succeeding Venkataramani Sumantran. Mehta has been a Member of the Board of InterGlobe Aviation Ltd (IndiGo) since May 2022.

In a release, IndiGo said Mehta succeeds Sumantran, who stepped down from the post after the completion of his five-year term as a board member.

Sumantran was appointed as the Chairman in May 2022 and, post-COVID, navigated the Board during IndiGo’s strong recovery and incredible growth over the past three years, the release said.

Mehta, who was an Indian Administrative Services (IAS) officer, has served as Chairman of the Shell Group of Companies in India and as CEO of Shell Markets and Shell Chemicals, Egypt, among other roles. He has also served on the boards of various companies.