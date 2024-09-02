ETV Bharat / business

Indigo Airlines Fined For Flight Delays, 'Unethical' Ticket Rescheduling

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Consumer Commission has penalised Indigo Airlines of Rs 5.6 lakh for its poor services and "unethical" ticket rescheduling practices.

Indigo airline has been ordered to pay a total of Rs 5,61,341, including 12 percent interest, to a Tirupati-based complainant. Also, the commission directed the airline to pay a compensate of Rs 25,000 for mental agony caused to the complainant and cover Rs 5,000 of the case expenses.

P. Navarathan from Tirupati had complained to Consumer Commission-2 against Indigo Airlines. Navarathan had booked 50 air tickets through a travel agent for his daughter's wedding in Indore. He had made a total payment of Rs 4,14,150. However, the flight had encountered delay and additional charges had also been imposed by the airline.

After which, Navarathan had sought redress from the commission complaining of flight delay and "unethical ticket rescheduling". The court on Monday directed Indigo Airlines to pay Rs 5.6 lakh along with a compensation of Rs 25,000 and cover case expenses of 5,000.