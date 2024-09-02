ETV Bharat / business

Indigo Airlines Fined For Flight Delays, 'Unethical' Ticket Rescheduling

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 21 hours ago

The complainant, who had booked 50 tickets for his daughter's wedding in Indore, had moved Hyderabad Consumer Commission against Indigo Airlines for imposing additional charges and flight delay. The commission has directed Indigo to pay Rs 5.6 lakh to the complainant along with a compensation for mental agony.

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Consumer Commission has penalised Indigo Airlines of Rs 5.6 lakh for its poor services and "unethical" ticket rescheduling practices.

Indigo airline has been ordered to pay a total of Rs 5,61,341, including 12 percent interest, to a Tirupati-based complainant. Also, the commission directed the airline to pay a compensate of Rs 25,000 for mental agony caused to the complainant and cover Rs 5,000 of the case expenses.

P. Navarathan from Tirupati had complained to Consumer Commission-2 against Indigo Airlines. Navarathan had booked 50 air tickets through a travel agent for his daughter's wedding in Indore. He had made a total payment of Rs 4,14,150. However, the flight had encountered delay and additional charges had also been imposed by the airline.

After which, Navarathan had sought redress from the commission complaining of flight delay and "unethical ticket rescheduling". The court on Monday directed Indigo Airlines to pay Rs 5.6 lakh along with a compensation of Rs 25,000 and cover case expenses of 5,000.

Three weeks ago, the commission had directed Indigo and Qatar Airlines to pay Rs 3.12 lakh along with a compensation for mental agony to a complainant for misplacing his luggage during his journey from San Francisco to Hyderabad. The complainant, T Sriranga Rao, Telangana Electricity Regulatory Authority chairman had moved the Hyderabad District Consumer Forum against the two airlines.

