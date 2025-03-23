India's Iconic Goli Soda Enters USA, Europe And Gulf Markets With Strong Consumer Response

New Delhi: Goli Soda, a traditional beverage in India, is attracting a strong consumer response in key international markets, including the US, UK, Europe, and the Gulf, driven by strategic expansion and innovative reinvention, the Ministry of Commerce & Industry said in an official statement on Sunday.
The Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority (APEDA), under the Ministry of Commerce & Industry, announced the global resurgence of the traditional Indian Goli Soda, rebranded as Goli Pop Soda.
"This iconic beverage, once a household staple, is making a remarkable comeback on the global stage, driven by its innovative reinvention and strategic international expansion," APEDA said in the statement.
The product, it said, has already made strong inroads in global markets, with successful trial shipments to the USA, UK, Europe, and Gulf countries.
"A strategic partnership with Fair Exports India has ensured steady deliveries to Lulu Hypermarket, one of the largest retail chains in the Gulf region. Thousands of bottles have been stocked across Lulu outlets, receiving an overwhelmingly positive response," it said.
#APEDA facilitated the export consignment of Goli Pop Soda from Bharuch, #Gujarat, to the UK & GCC markets on Feb 4, 2025. A step forward in promoting Indian beverages globally! #AgriExports #MakeInIndia #GlobalMarkets pic.twitter.com/JSaQ2ybJmd— APEDA (@APEDADOC) February 5, 2025
In the UK, Goli Pop Soda has swiftly evolved into a cultural phenomenon, appealing to consumers who embrace the fusion of traditional Indian flavours with a modern twist, APEDA said. This development represents a significant step in showcasing India’s rich beverage heritage on the global stage, it added.
To commemorate the milestone, APEDA supported the flag-off ceremony organized by ABNN on February 4 2025, marking the official global launch of Goli Pop Soda. The event reaffirmed India’s commitment to promoting authentic, high-quality products and reinforcing its presence in the international beverage market, read the statement.
"The revival of Goli Soda, which had nearly disappeared due to the dominance of multinational beverage companies, marks a significant milestone in India's efforts to promote and export authentic, homegrown food and beverage products," the statement added.
By blending nostalgia with modern packaging, Goli Pop Soda has successfully reintroduced the essence of this beloved drink to contemporary consumers worldwide, it said.
What sets Goli Pop Soda apart is its innovative packaging, featuring a unique pop opener that recreates the nostalgic fizzy burst Indian consumers fondly remember. This thoughtful rebranding has captivated international markets, positioning the drink as an exciting and trendy product, the statement said.
Additionally, APEDA facilitated and featured Goli Pop Soda at the International Food & Drink Event (IFE) London 2025, held from 17-19 March 2025. The event provided Indian entrepreneurs and exporters a platform to connect with international buyers, explore new business collaborations, and promote India’s diverse agricultural and processed food products globally.
With the resurgence of Goli Soda, Goli Pop Soda is not just a drink—it is a testament to India’s rich culinary heritage and vibrant beverage industry.