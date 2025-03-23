ETV Bharat / business

India's Iconic Goli Soda Enters USA, Europe And Gulf Markets With Strong Consumer Response

New Delhi: Goli Soda, a traditional beverage in India, is attracting a strong consumer response in key international markets, including the US, UK, Europe, and the Gulf, driven by strategic expansion and innovative reinvention, the Ministry of Commerce & Industry said in an official statement on Sunday.

The Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority (APEDA), under the Ministry of Commerce & Industry, announced the global resurgence of the traditional Indian Goli Soda, rebranded as Goli Pop Soda.

"This iconic beverage, once a household staple, is making a remarkable comeback on the global stage, driven by its innovative reinvention and strategic international expansion," APEDA said in the statement.

The product, it said, has already made strong inroads in global markets, with successful trial shipments to the USA, UK, Europe, and Gulf countries.

"A strategic partnership with Fair Exports India has ensured steady deliveries to Lulu Hypermarket, one of the largest retail chains in the Gulf region. Thousands of bottles have been stocked across Lulu outlets, receiving an overwhelmingly positive response," it said.