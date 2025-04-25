ETV Bharat / business

India's Forex Reserves Swell USD 8.31 Bn To USD 686.145 Bn

Mumbai: India's forex reserves jumped USD 8.31 billion to USD 686.145 billion for the week ended April 18, the RBI said on Friday.

This is the seventh consecutive week of a rise in the kitty, which had jumped by USD 1.567 billion to USD 677.835 billion in the previous reporting week ended April 11. The forex reserves had touched an all-time high of USD 704.885 billion in end-September 2024.

For the week ended April 18, foreign currency assets, a major component of the reserves, increased by USD 3.516 billion to USD 578.495 billion, the data released on Friday showed.