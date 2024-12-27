ETV Bharat / business

India's Forex Reserves Drop By USD 8.478 Billion To USD 644.391 Billion

Mumbai: The country's forex reserves dropped by a further USD 8.478 billion to USD 644.391 billion for the week ended December 20, the RBI said on Friday.

In the previous reporting week, the reserves had dropped by USD 1.988 billion to a six-month low of USD 652.869 billion.

The reserves have been declining for the last few weeks, and the drop has been attributed to revaluation along with forex market interventions by RBI to help reduce volatilities in the rupee. The forex reserves had increased to an all-time high of USD 704.885 billion in end-September.

For the week ended December 20, foreign currency assets, a major component of the reserves, decreased by USD 6.014 billion to USD 556.562 billion, the data released on Friday showed.