ETV Bharat / business

India's Forex Kitty Jumps USD 12.588 Billion

Mumbai: India's forex reserves jumped by USD 12.588 billion to a new all-time high of USD 704.885 billion for the week ended September 27, the Reserve Bank said on Friday.

The overall kitty had swelled by USD 2.838 billion to USD 692.296 billion in the previous reporting week. The USD 12.588 billion would be one of the highest weekly rises ever and this is the first time the reserves have crossed the USD 700 billion mark.

For the week ended September 27, foreign currency assets, a major component of the reserves, increased by USD 10.468 billion to USD 616.154 billion, the data released on Friday showed.