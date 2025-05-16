India's First Monthly Job Data Shows 5.1 Per Cent Unemployement Rate In April 2025

New Delhi: India's unemployment rate stood at 5.1 per cent in April 2025, according to the country's first-ever monthly employment data released by the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation (MoSPI) on Thursday. The data is part of the revamped Periodic Labour Force Survey (PLFS), which has now begun offering monthly insights instead of earlier quarterly and annual reports.

This shift aims to provide real-time tracking of unemployment levels, a critical economic indicator that reflects the share of people actively seeking work among the eligible working population.

The April data, based on the Current Weekly Status (CWS), indicated a national unemployment rate of 5.1 per cent for individuals of all ages. Joblessness among men was slightly higher at 5.2 per cent, compared to 5 per cent among women. Youth unemployment, among people aged 15 to 29 years, was notably high at 13.8 per cent across the nation. A breakdown of the figures revealed a sharp urban-rural divide. The unemployment rate was 17.2 per cent in urban areas, while rural regions fared better at 12.3 per cent.

Among young women aged 15 to 29, the unemployment rate was recorded at 14.4 per cent nationally. In cities, this figure surged to 23.7 per cent while in rural areas, it stood at 10.7 per cent. For young men, the rate was 13.6 per cent overall, with 15 per cent in urban areas and 13 per cent in rural areas.

The report also detailed the Labour Force Participation Rate (LFPR), which is the percentage of people aged 15 and above either working or actively seeking work. The national LFPR stood at 55.6 per cent in April 2025. Rural areas showed a higher participation rate at 58 per cent, while urban areas recorded 50.7 per cent.

Among men aged 15 and above, the LFPR was 79 per cent in rural and 75.3 per cent in urban areas. For women, the participation rate in rural areas was 38.2 per cent. The Worker Population Ratio (WPR), which indicates the share of employed persons in the total population, stood at 52.8 per cent overall. It was higher in rural areas at 55.4 per cent, compared to 47.4 per cent in urban areas. Among rural women, WPR was 36.8 per cent, and for urban women, it was 23.5 per cent. The national WPR for women aged 15 and above was 32.5 per cent.

The monthly survey covered 7,511 first-stage sampling units and included responses from 89,434 households, 49,323 in rural areas and 40,111 in urban areas. A total of 3,80,838 individuals were surveyed across the country.