India's Exports Contract 2.38 PC To USD 36.43 Billion In January

New Delhi: India's merchandise exports dipped by 2.38 per cent to USD 36.43 billion in January against USD 37.32 billion a year ago, according to government data released on Monday.

Imports increased by 10.28 per cent to USD 59.42 billion last month compared to USD 53.88 billion in January 2024. The trade deficit, or the gap between imports and exports, stood at USD 22.99 billion during the month under review.

During the April-January period this fiscal, exports increased by 1.39 per cent to USD 358.91 billion and imports by 7.43 per cent to USD 601.9 billion.