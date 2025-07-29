India’s Energy Revolution: ONGC, Private Giants & LNG Growth Shape Oil & Gas Future by 2030"

New Delhi: India's oil and gas sector is on the brink of a major transformation. The country's energy landscape is evolving faster than ever with private refiners driving competition, ONGC scaling up exploration, and LNG infrastructure expanding rapidly.

As India pushes towards a cleaner, more self-reliant energy future, the stage is set for a race to 2030. Given its status as the world's third-largest oil consumer - and more than 85% of crude oil needs met by imports - India's energy security is fundamentally an economic and geopolitical issue of motivation.

The latest India Oil and Gas Market Report by OG Analysis provides insight into this dynamic and rapidly transforming oil and gas business, characterised by aggressive domestic exploration and development, new midstream infrastructure build-out, competitive downstream retailing provision, and an overall transition towards cleaner energy sources in the medium to long term.

From increased drilling activity by ONGC, to the resiliency of LNG imports (liquefied natural gas), and the reconfiguration of the retail market led by Reliance and Nayara, the years 2024-2025 will prove to be a formative chapter in India's energy transition.

A Sector Driven by Growth and Urgency

India's oil and gas sector may be growing, but it is also changing. Economic growth, urbanisation, and the rising energy requirements of households are now prompting policymakers and corporates to reconsider how the industry operates. The government's liberalisation response to oil and gas can be attributed to three core business objectives:

1. To increase domestic oil and gas production

2. To lessen dependence on its fuel needs

3. To switch to cleaner fuels and purchase advanced technologies to infrastructure the energy sector

To this end, reforms such as the Hydrocarbon Exploration and Licensing Policy (HELP) and the Open Acreage Licensing Program (OALP) have liberalised upstream operations. Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) and Oil India Ltd, along with private players like Cairn Oil & Gas, are exploring basins from Assam to the western offshore. ONGC, in fact, has just hit its highest drilling levels in over three decades, a testament to the government's push for exploration-led growth.

ONGC’s Upstream Momentum: Record Drilling and Strategic Alliances

In early 2025, ONGC initiated over 45 exploration and development wells, a significant leap backed by a 65% increase in upstream capital expenditure. Notably, in January 2025, ONGC signed a technical collaboration with BP to enhance oil recovery from the ageing Mumbai High field. The goal: to increase production by 60% using advanced reservoir technologies.

This intensified exploration drive serves a dual purpose, stabilising domestic output and building resilience against external oil price shocks. In June 2025, ONGC demonstrated operational maturity by successfully containing a major blowout at its Rudrasagar field in Assam despite challenging monsoon conditions, a feat that underscores its enhanced preparedness and safety protocols.

Midstream Advancements: LNG Terminals and Pipeline Growth

India's midstream segment, particularly the natural gas pipeline network and LNG terminals, is undergoing major capacity upgrades. GAIL India Ltd and its subsidiaries are at the centre of the National Gas Grid expansion, aimed at deeper penetration of piped natural gas (PNG) and compressed natural gas (CNG) to tier-II and tier-III cities.

A significant milestone was achieved in May 2025 when the Dabhol LNG terminal began full monsoon-season operations, thanks to the completion of a long-pending breakwater system. This structural upgrade now allows uninterrupted LNG imports during adverse weather, strengthening India's energy resilience.

The terminal is also expanding from 5 to 6.3 million tonnes per annum (mtpa) capacity, a move aligned with India’s target of increasing the share of natural gas in its energy mix from the current 6% to 15% by 2030.

Adding to regulatory clarity, the Petroleum and Natural Gas Regulatory Board (PNGRB) in June 2025 introduced new LNG Terminal Regulations, mandating greater transparency in tariff structures and pre-investment disclosures. This is expected to attract more investors by removing ambiguity and streamlining project clearances.

Downstream Dynamics: A New Era of Competitive Retail

India’s downstream sector boasts one of the world’s largest refining capacities, anchored by the Jamnagar refinery (Reliance Industries) and supported by major PSU facilities under IOCL, BPCL, and HPCL. Expansion plans are now focused on:

BS-VI fuel compliance

Petrochemical integration

Digital and environmental upgrades

However, the real story in 2024–25 lies in the fuel retail revolution.

Private refiners like Reliance and Nayara Energy are upending the retail landscape by offering fuel discounts of ₹1–2 per litre. They achieve this cost efficiency by:

Procuring crude at competitive global rates

Leveraging in-house refining capacity

Avoiding PSU dealer commissions

Controlling end-to-end supply chains

This cuts out middlemen and transportation bottlenecks, making their modern, tech-enabled pumps faster, more transparent, and more affordable. Many of these outlets also plan to offer EV charging, CNG, and even hydrogen refuelling, positioning themselves for the next generation of mobility.

Meanwhile, traditional PSU pumps, still reliant on manual billing and long queues, face pressure to modernise or risk losing market share.

Gas as a Transition Fuel: Cleaner, Greener, and More Accessible

India’s pivot toward natural gas is central to its clean energy strategy. With the 2030 target to triple gas's share in the energy mix, efforts are being made across the board:

City Gas Distribution (CGD) networks are being expanded.

New LNG terminals in Jaigarh, Ennore, and Chhara are being commissioned.

Gas pipeline connectivity is being extended to northeast and central India

LNG imports, despite global price volatility, are critical to this expansion. Enhanced storage, improved logistics, and policy-level support are gradually addressing concerns of supply security and affordability.

Key insights from the OG Analysis Report

The India Oil and Gas Strategic Outlook to 2032 is a comprehensive resource mapping asset-level data, market dynamics, and future trajectories across upstream, midstream, and downstream segments. Key highlights include:

Segmented supply-demand forecasts for crude oil, natural gas, and refined products from 2015 to 2032

Granular infrastructure mapping: oil and gas fields, refineries, LNG terminals, pipelines, and storage units

Investment opportunity analysis, detailing capital requirements and project feasibility

Company benchmarking and strategy profiling: including ONGC, IOCL, BPCL, Reliance, GAIL, Adani, and others

SWOT analysis of the industry’s evolving strengths, challenges, and risks

Challenges on the Horizon

Despite the optimism, hurdles remain. India's oil and gas sector continues to grapple with:

Geological challenges in upstream production

Volatile global crude prices

Infrastructure delays in underdeveloped regions

Slow progress in displacing legacy fuels with cleaner alternatives

Capital constraints in smaller CGD and LNG players

Nonetheless, regulatory clarity, private sector competition, and long-term policy commitment offer a stable foundation for overcoming these issues.

India is experiencing a new upswing in offshore oil and gas exploration, and the Andaman-Nicobar (AN) basin is quickly turning into the new frontier. The impetus for this was created when nearly one million sq km of once ‘No-Go’ offshore area was opened up in 2022. Union Petroleum Minister Hardeep Singh Puri called it a “landmark” move in the Rajya Sabha on Tuesday.

Since 2015, E&P companies operating in India have made 172 discoveries of hydrocarbons, of which offshore is 62. National oil companies are currently drilling four offshore stratigraphic wells, one of which is in the AN basin. In addition, ONGC and Oil India Ltd (OIL) have begun deepwater exploration for the first time in the Andaman Sea at depths of 5,000 metres. Initial indications from INDIAN ANDW-7 (drilled in East Andaman) suggest encountering an active thermogenic petroleum system, positive detection of light crude and heavy hydrocarbons.

Geologically, the AN basin is very prospective as it is located along a tectonic boundary between the Indian and Burmese plates, similar to neighbouring areas of Myanmar and Indonesia. Puri added that ONGC has found hydrocarbons in 20 Blocks where reserves are estimated at 75 MMTOE, while OIL has recorded (over four years) 9.8 million barrels of oil from discovered and 2,706.3 MMSCUM of gas in seven discoveries.

Backed by major policy reforms, such as the shift to revenue-sharing contracts, the Open Acreage Licensing Programme, and seismic data acquisition efforts, the exploration surge reflects India’s bid for energy security and reduced import dependence. A recent 2D seismic survey covering 80,000 LKM, including the AN offshore region, has revealed promising features now being validated through drilling. Officials say the region holds vast untapped potential and could redefine India’s offshore energy landscape in the coming decade.