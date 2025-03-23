ETV Bharat / business

India's Electronics, Auto Sectors Offer New Avenues For Japanese Investments: Report

New Delhi: India's drive to become a global manufacturing hub for sectors such as electronics, semiconductors, and automobiles is unlocking fresh investment opportunities for Japanese firms, a report said on Sunday.

The other sectors where businesses of both sides can increase collaborations include warehousing, packaging materials, setting up cold chain, dairy, defence and aerospace, according to the report - India's Growth Story: Unlocking new opportunities for Japanese SMEs - prepared by Shardul Amarchand Mangaldas and Ficci.

It said that the technological synergy between Japanese firms and India's burgeoning information and technology industry offers an exciting avenue for innovation. India's vibrant startup culture and robust research institutions provide a pool of expertise in areas like automation, data analytics, and the Internet of Things (IoT).

"By engaging in collaborative research and technology transfer initiatives, Japanese SMEs can integrate these advanced solutions into their operations, thereby boosting efficiency and maintaining a competitive edge on the global stage," the report said.