India's Economy Starts FY26 Strong: Growth Driven By Demand, Manufacturing And Monsoon

By Saurabh Shukla

New Delhi: India’s economy had a solid start to FY26, with growth picking up across key sectors. According to the monthly economic review report released by the Finance Ministry, strong demand at home, steady performance in manufacturing and services, and a good start to the monsoon season helped maintain the momentum. Farmers benefited from better sowing conditions, ample fertilisers, and good water levels in reservoirs, which are expected to support rural spending.

The June report suggests that inflation cooled noticeably--consumer prices hit a 77-month low of 2.1% in June 2025, largely due to falling food prices, especially for vegetables and pulses--wholesale prices also dipped slightly into deflation. Despite some global uncertainties, exports held up well, foreign exchange reserves remained healthy, and the rupee stayed stable.

On the jobs front, hiring picked up, especially in white-collar roles, and formal job creation hit an all-time high in May 2025. Employment indicators have remained strong for over a year now. With inflation under control, rural and urban demand holding steady, and the monsoon progressing well, the economy heads into the second quarter of FY26 on a strong and confident note, it adds.

The report mentions that consumption demand indicators exhibited a favourable sentiment during Q1 FY26. Air passenger traffic rose by 6.6 per cent during April and May 2025, which is a reflection of rising disposable incomes and robust demand in the services economy. Whereas retail passenger vehicle sales recorded a modest growth of 2.6 per cent in Q1, FY26. On the other hand, platform-based digital payments, indicative of routine consumer spending, continued to expand at a robust pace in the first quarter of the fiscal year.

The UPI registered a substantial 33.3 per cent year-on-year increase in transaction volume in Q1 FY26. Rural consumption indicators also strengthened further in Q1 FY26. Domestic tractor sales rose by 9.2 per cent during the quarter, driven by a strong rabi harvest and a favourable southwest monsoon onset. Retail sales of two- and three-wheeler vehicles increased by 5.4 per cent in the first quarter of FY26, reflecting positive demand conditions in rural areas.

Job Market

Job creation in the formal sector has been accelerating over the years as reflected in a net monthly payroll addition under the Employees Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO), signalling increased formalisation of the economy. EPFO recorded its highest-ever monthly net payroll addition of 20.06 lakh members in May 2025, since it began tracking payroll data in April 2018. According to the analysis of new subscriber data, 59.5 per cent of the new members added in May 2025 were in the 18-25 age group, while 22.8 per cent were in the 26-35 age group and 16.6 per cent were over 35 years old. This distribution indicates that the majority of individuals entering the organised workforce are young adults, primarily first-time job seekers.

Financial outlook

According to the June report, despite global headwinds marked by trade tensions, geopolitical volatility and external uncertainties, India’s macroeconomic fundamentals have remained resilient. Aided by robust domestic demand, fiscal prudence and monetary support, India appears poised to continue as one of the fastest-growing major economies, with various forecasters, including S&P, ICRA, and the RBI's Survey of Professional Forecasters, projecting GDP growth rates for FY26 in the range of 6.2 per cent and 6.5 per cent.

The report also talks about the downside risks as well. It says despite the broadly positive outlook, downside risks remain. While geopolitical tensions have not elevated further, the global slowdown, particularly in the US (which shrank by 0.5 per cent in Q1 2025), could dampen further demand for Indian exports. Continued uncertainty on the US tariff front may weigh on India’s trade performance in the coming quarters. Slow credit growth and private investment appetite may restrict acceleration in economic momentum. In the medium term, given the ongoing momentous shifts in global supply chains in the areas of semiconductor chips, rare earths and magnets, India has its task cut out.

