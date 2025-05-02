India's Economy Resilient Despite Global Uncertainty; Private Investment is critical: Finance Ministry Report

New Delhi: India's economy remains resilient amid global uncertainties, driven by strong domestic consumption, easing inflation, and robust fiscal discipline, the Ministry of Finance said in its monthly economic report released on Tuesday.
In this report, the government also suggested that private companies and policymakers must remain alert to the growing risks and act urgently to prevent uncertainty from feeding on itself. Experts believe that in this kind of situation, if private investment goes down, there may be an impact on job creation too.
According to the report, the economy continues to demonstrate resilience in the face of a turbulent global environment, with the growth momentum supported by easing inflationary pressure, growing consumption demand, fiscal discipline, labour market stability and a resilient financial sector.
The report said uncertainties stemming from global developments constitute a key risk for the growth outlook for FY26. It further adds that more than trade, the perception of prolonged uncertainty may cause the private sector to put its capital formation plans on hold.
The private sector and policymakers must be mindful of this risk and act urgently to avoid making uncertainty feed upon itself. The domestic economy is large and capital formation can lead to a mutually reinforcing cycle of investment-income growth-demand growth-additional capacity creation.
In contrast to normal times, action and execution have greater impacts now. It is an opportunity not to be missed, the report further added. Seema Gupta, Professor at IIT Delhi, who spoke to ETV Bharat about the report, said that in such an environment, if private investment declines then it can directly impact people's incomes as well as their affordability.
She also added that these effects may not be visible in the short run but will affect the growth rate and overall economic activity in the long run. People have put their investments on hold due to geopolitical tensions and trade wars. She expressed hope that if the tariff agreement between India and the US is signed and proceeds smoothly, the situation could improve soon.
Steady growth amid uncertainties
Despite the risk posed by global headwinds, the domestic economy continues to show signs of resilience backed by domestic drivers. High-frequency indicators suggest the domestic economy’s robust performance in the last quarter of FY25.
The government data suggest that gross GST collection jumped to 1.96 lakh crore in March 2025 on the back of buoyant economic activity. GST collection rose to ₹22.1 lakh crore in FY25 (Apr-Mar), compared to ₹20.2 lakh crore in FY24, recording a year-on-year (YoY) growth of 9.4 per cent.
Complementing this, the E-way bill generation recorded growth of 20.2 per cent in March 2025. Notably, Q4 of FY25 recorded the highest YoY growth of 19.4 per cent in e-way bill generation in FY25, indicating heightened economic activity in Q4 compared to previous quarters of the financial year.
The report also suggests that while geopolitical uncertainties present challenges for the country, they also offer an opportunity to strengthen its position in international trade and manufacturing by leveraging its comparative advantages in select goods and services.
With renewed and sustained focus on geopolitical developments, India can mitigate these risks and capitalise on emerging opportunities through strategic trade negotiations, domestic reforms and manufacturing investments.
In conclusion, it says that India’s long-term growth is driven by macroeconomic stability, a resilient external sector, a declining fiscal deficit, easing inflation, improving employment prospects, and high consumption expenditure.
Private capital formation holds the key to the sustainability of this favourable constellation. Public policy and regulatory measures can both facilitate and nudge the private sector to do its part.
With the right strategies in place, continued domestic reforms, and a strong focus on infrastructure development and job creation, the economy can demonstrate resilient growth despite global uncertainties, the report added.