ETV Bharat / business

India's Economy Resilient Despite Global Uncertainty; Private Investment Is Critical: Finance Ministry Report

New Delhi: India's economy remains resilient amid global uncertainties, driven by strong domestic consumption, easing inflation, and robust fiscal discipline, the Ministry of Finance said in its monthly economic report released on Tuesday.

In this report, the government also suggested that private companies and policymakers must remain alert to the growing risks and act urgently to prevent uncertainty from feeding on itself. Experts believe that in this kind of situation, if private investment goes down, there may be an impact on job creation too.

According to the report, the economy continues to demonstrate resilience in the face of a turbulent global environment, with the growth momentum supported by easing inflationary pressure, growing consumption demand, fiscal discipline, labour market stability and a resilient financial sector.

The report said uncertainties stemming from global developments constitute a key risk for the growth outlook for FY26. It further adds that more than trade, the perception of prolonged uncertainty may cause the private sector to put its capital formation plans on hold.

The private sector and policymakers must be mindful of this risk and act urgently to avoid making uncertainty feed upon itself. The domestic economy is large and capital formation can lead to a mutually reinforcing cycle of investment-income growth-demand growth-additional capacity creation.

In contrast to normal times, action and execution have greater impacts now. It is an opportunity not to be missed, the report further added. Seema Gupta, Professor at IIT Delhi, who spoke to ETV Bharat about the report, said that in such an environment, if private investment declines then it can directly impact people's incomes as well as their affordability.

She also added that these effects may not be visible in the short run but will affect the growth rate and overall economic activity in the long run. People have put their investments on hold due to geopolitical tensions and trade wars. She expressed hope that if the tariff agreement between India and the US is signed and proceeds smoothly, the situation could improve soon.

Steady growth amid uncertainties