India's Coal Import Declines Marginally In Apr-Feb Period

The country's coal import was 244.27 million tonnes (MT) during the same period of the previous year.

Representational Image
Representational Image (ETV Bharat)
By PTI

Published : April 13, 2025 at 12:10 PM IST

New Delhi: India's coal import dropped marginally by 1.4 per cent to 240.77 million tonnes in the April-February period of FY'25, over the year-ago period. The country's coal import was 244.27 million tonnes (MT) in the April-February period of FY'24.

Non-coking coal import was at 152.3 MT in the period under review, lower than 160.6 MT imported over the year-ago period. Coking coal import was at 49.7 MT during April-February 2024-25, down from 51.9 MT during the same period of the previous year.

Coal import in February also declined to 18.10 MT from 21.64 MT in February last year, according to data compiled by mjunction services. On a month-on-month basis, coal imports in February 2025 were down by 15.3 per cent against 21.4 MT in January 2025.

Of the total imports in February 2025, non-coking coal import stood at 11.1 MT, against 13.8 MT imported in the year-ago period. Coking coal import was at 3.8 MT against 4.6 MT imported in February 2024.

"There was a dip in import volumes which was in line with market expectations. The high stockpile in the system has reduced the appetite for imported materials. We expect this trend to continue till demand for power picks up with the onset of summer," mjunction MD & CEO Vinaya Varma said.

The country's cumulative coal output increased to 928.95 MT in the April-February period of FY'25 over 878.55 MT produced in the same period of 2023-24. The coal ministry said that the robust performance underscores India's commitment to energy security and industrial growth, ensuring the country meets rising demand efficiently.

The government continues to drive infrastructure development and operational efficiencies, sustaining this positive momentum in the coming months.

