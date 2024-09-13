ETV Bharat / business

India's Bioeconomy Reaches Valuation Of USD 151 Bn, Contributes 4.25 Pc to GDP: Report

New Delhi: India's bioeconomy has experienced significant growth, reaching a valuation of USD 151 billion by the end of 2023, according to a new report, which said that the surge highlights the bioeconomy's critical role in national development, contributing 4.25 per cent to the country's GDP and positioning India among the top five global bioeconomies.

The report, prepared by the Biotechnology Industry Research Assistance Council (BIRAC) and the Association of Biotechnology Led Enterprises (ABLE), outlines transformative advances across biotechnology, agricultural innovation, healthcare, and biomanufacturing, driving the sector's expansion.

One of the major drivers of this growth has been the BioE3 (Biotechnology for Economy, Environment, and Employment) Policy, the report said, noting that the policy focuses on bio-based chemicals, precision biotherapeutics, climate-resilient agriculture, and advanced research in marine and space technologies.

It also emphasizes the use of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in biomanufacturing, with plans to create biomanufacturing and Bio-AI hubs. These efforts are expected to create new employment opportunities, particularly in tier-II and tier-III cities, while supporting the integration of biotechnology across various industries, the report said.

The Bioindustrial sector remains the largest contributor to India's bioeconomy, accounting for USD 72.6 billion or 48.09 per cent of the total market, the report said.

This sector includes biofuels, bioplastics, and enzymatic applications in industries such as textiles and detergents. Biofuels, in particular, have seen a sharp rise, with ethanol production capacity increasing to 13.8 billion litres in 2023, making India the world's third-largest producer of ethanol.

The Ethanol Blended Petrol (EBP) programme, which promotes domestic ethanol production, has been central to reducing India's dependency on imported fuels and enhancing energy security, the report added. The Biopharma sector also saw impressive growth, contributing USD 53.8 billion or 35.65 per cent to the bioeconomy.