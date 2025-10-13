ETV Bharat / business

Indian Team To Visit US This Week For Trade Talks

Last month, Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal led an official delegation to New York for trade talks.

Representational Image
Representational Image (ETV Bharat)
author img

By PTI

Published : October 13, 2025 at 2:12 PM IST

2 Min Read
Choose ETV Bharat

New Delhi: A team of senior officials from India will visit the US this week for trade talks, and negotiations on the proposed bilateral trade agreement are progressing well, a top official said on Monday.

In February this year, leaders of the two countries directed officials to negotiate a proposed Bilateral Trade Agreement (BTA). It was planned to conclude the first tranche of the pact by the fall (October-November) of 2025. So far, five rounds of negotiations have been completed.

"The Indian team will visit this week," the official added. Last month, Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal led an official delegation to New York for trade talks.

After that meeting, India and the US decided to continue negotiations for an early conclusion of a mutually beneficial bilateral trade agreement. Both sides held constructive meetings on various aspects of the trade deal.

During the visit, the minister held meetings with United States Trade Representative (USTR) Jamieson Greer and US Ambassador-designate to India Sergio Gor. The negotiations are important as the US imposed a 25 per cent reciprocal tariff and an additional 25 per cent penalty on Indian goods entering the American market for purchasing Russian crude oil.

At present, a total of 50 per cent additional import duty is imposed on Indian goods. The pact aims to more than double the bilateral trade to USD 500 billion by 2030, from the current USD 191 billion.

The US remained India's largest trading partner for the fourth consecutive year in 2024-25, with bilateral trade valued at USD 131.84 billion (USD 86.5 billion exports). The US accounts for about 18 per cent of India's total goods exports, 6.22 per cent in imports, and 10.73 per cent in the country's total merchandise trade.

Read More

  1. China's Exports To US Drop 27% In September; Rise In Global Shipments Hits 6-month High
  2. US Values Its Relationship With India: Ambassador-Designate Gor After Meeting PM Modi

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

BILATERAL TRADE AGREEMENTINDIA US TRADE TALKS

Quick Links / Policies

Editor's Pick

Japanese Disciple And Kerala Guru Keep Spirit Of Kalaripayattu Alive

Western Ghats Species Thrive In Chhattisgarh's Udanti Sitanadi Tiger Reserve; Forest Dept Releases Pictures

Back To School | Cracking The Code Of Lightning & Thunderstorms: Facts We Hold, Forecasts We Can't Make

Fertility In Rural India Is At Its Lowest, What Does This Mean For The Future?

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.