ETV Bharat / business

Sensex Reclaims 79,000-Level; Nifty Tops 24,000 Driven By Buying in HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank

Mumbai: Equity benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty surged in early trade on Monday driven by buying in HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank post their earnings announcement and continuous foreign fund inflows. The 30-share BSE benchmark Sensex jumped 599.66 points to 79,152.86 in early trade. The NSE Nifty climbed 152.55 points to 24,004.20.

From the Sensex firms, Tech Mahindra, Axis Bank, HDFC Bank, Infosys, State Bank of India and IndusInd Bank were the biggest gainers. Adani Ports, ITC, Bharti Airtel, Titan, Hindustan Unilever and Sun Pharma were among the laggards. HDFC Bank's stock quoted over 1 per cent higher after the firm reported a 7 per cent growth in its consolidated net profit for the March quarter to Rs 18,835 crore, but flagged issues around pricing in home and corporate loan segments which are impacting its loan growth.

ICICI Bank traded nearly 1 per cent up after the company reported a 15.7 per cent jump in March quarter consolidated net profit at Rs 13,502 crore. India's second-largest IT company Infosys traded over 1 per cent higher even after the firm reported an 11.7 per cent decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 7,033 crore for the March quarter mainly on account of compensation to employees, and acquisitions during the reported period.

"Even though the global economic scenario is mired in uncertainty, India appears relatively resilient. India is the only large economy which can grow at 6 per cent even in a slowing global economy. This, along with the declining dollar, has the potential to attract more FPI inflows into India in the short run.