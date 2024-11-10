ETV Bharat / business

Stock Market Update: Reliance Valuation Eroded By 74,563 Cr As Six Most-valued Firms Suffer

New Delhi: The combined market valuation of six of the top-10 most-valued firms eroded Rs 1,55,721.12 crore last week, with Reliance Industries emerging as the biggest laggard, in line with an overall weak trend in equities.

Last week, the BSE benchmark declined 237.8 points, or 0.29 per cent. While Reliance Industries, Bharti Airtel, ICICI Bank, ITC, Hindustan Unilever and Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) suffered erosion in their market valuation, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), HDFC Bank, Infosys, and the State Bank of India were the gainers.

The valuation of Reliance Industries fell Rs 74,563.37 crore to Rs 17,37,556.68 crore. Bharti Airtel's valuation dropped Rs 26,274.75 crore to Rs 8,94,024.60 crore. The market valuation of ICICI Bank slumped Rs 22,254.79 crore to Rs 8,88,432.06 crore and that of ITC tanked Rs 15,449.47 crore to Rs 5,98,213.49 crore.