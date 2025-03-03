ETV Bharat / business

Indian Startups Raise USD 1.65 Bn In February; Median Valuation At USD 83.2 Mn

New Delhi: Indian startups raised a total of USD 1.65 billion (about Rs 14,418 crore) in funding at a median valuation of USD 83.2 million in February 2025, according to data from Traxcn. This brings the total funding in FY25 (April-February) to USD 25.4 billion, spread across 2,200 rounds, the data showed.

The February figure marks a 19.5 per cent uptick from USD 1.38 billion in total funding in January 2025. On a year-on-year basis, the total amount of fundraise was down from USD 2.06 billion secured in February 2024. Entrepreneurs in the country's startup capital, Bengaluru, secured funding worth USD 353 million, with a median round size of USD 2 million.

Those in Mumbai grabbed total funding of USD 102 million but with a higher median round size of USD 5 million. Fintech firm Oxyzo led the February funding pack, having raised USD 1 billion in conventional debt. It was followed by online B2B platform udaan, which closed a Series G equity funding round of USD 75 million, led by M&G Plc.

Other major fundraises included those of SpotDraft, Cashfree Payments, Zeta, and Geniemode, among others. The median round size in February 2025 was USD 1.92 million, according to Traxcn. The second month of 2025 saw some notable business acquisitions. Head Digital Works acquired Adda52 parent Deltatech Gaming for Rs 491 crore.