Indian Regulators Have Done World-Class Job; Made System More Transparent: FM

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman commended Indian financial sector regulators for doing a "world-class job" and bringing greater transparency into the system.

Mumbai: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday commended Indian financial sector regulators for doing a "world-class job" and bringing greater transparency into the system. Underlining that she is not against questioning or critiquing regulators, Sitharaman said there is a need to be "extremely conscious" about contributions made by them as well.

Speaking at the Financial Express Best Banks Awards here, the finance minister asked everybody to look at the emerging facts that are coming out in the Sebi matter, where the regulator's chairperson Madhabi Puri Buch has been accused of impropriety.

