Indian Markets Dip 0.9 Pc This Week Amid US Tariff Concerns, FII Outflows

Mumbai: The Indian benchmark index Sensex fell 0.9 per cent this week, while the Nifty slipped almost the same, falling below the critical 24,400 level and closing at 24,363.

The Indian equity market remained in consolidation for another week, a trend that has persisted since early July. Market sentiment was weighed down by concerns over elevated global interest rates, weak global market cues, and consistent profit-booking in heavyweight sectors, analysts said on Saturday.

In its meeting, the Reserve Bank of India’s Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) lowered the FY26 inflation forecast to 3.1 per cent from 3.7 per cent, citing favourable monsoon conditions and improved supply dynamics.

It kept the repo rate unchanged at 5.5 per cent, maintaining a neutral stance amid global trade uncertainties. It also maintained the GDP growth projection for FY 26 at 6.5 per cent. During the week, the US, however, imposed a 25 per cent tariff on Indian exports, though the RBI governor mentioned that the tariffs would have minimal effect on India’s economy.“Concerns over steep US tariff rates and underwhelming quarterly earnings have dampened market confidence.