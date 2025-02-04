ETV Bharat / business

Indian Exporters Likely To Gain From US-China Trade War: Sources

New Delhi: The trade war between the US and China is expected to benefit Indian exporters in increasing their shipments to the American market, sources said.

They said the country was the fourth-largest gainer when the US imposed higher duties on Chinese goods during US President Donald Trump's first tenure.

After coming to power again, Trump on Saturday signed an order to impose stiff tariffs on imports from China, fulfilling a campaign promise but raising the prospect of increased prices for American consumers.

"India is likely to gain out of this trade war. Significant rise in exports are expected from India," a source said.

Exporters have also stated that the imposition of customs duties by the US on imports from China provides huge export opportunities for India to America. The tariffs would affect exports from China to the US as they would push prices of their goods in the American market, making them less competitive.