Indian Enterprises In Singapore Set To Ride On Biz Adaptation Grant To Counter US Tariff Impact

Singapore: The Singapore Indian Chamber of Commerce and Industry has welcomed the government's timely introduction of the Business Adaptation Grant to help local entrepreneurs navigate and adjust to the evolving cross-border tax landscape, especially impacted by the US trade tariffs. "This grant is available to all local businesses, especially Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs)," the business chamber said.

The Singapore government will launch a Business Adaptation Grant in October to help companies in the city-state adapt to the new US tariff environment, the Singapore Economic Resilience Taskforce (SERT) announced on Thursday. The grant will be capped at SGD 1,00,000 (USD 78,000) per company, said Minister for Manpower Tan See Leng. While Singapore has not received a letter, neighbouring countries such as Malaysia and Indonesia will face tariffs of 25 per cent and 32 per cent, respectively.

"This initiative reflects a proactive and strategic approach to supporting enterprises, particularly SMEs, as they face increasing complexities in international trade," the Singapore Indian Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SICCI) said.

With global tariff structures becoming increasingly dynamic, businesses must be equipped with the necessary tools, knowledge, and financial support to realign their operations and maintain competitiveness, said the Chambers.

This grant will offer critical support to companies in reviewing supply chains, recalibrating pricing strategies, exploring alternative markets, and investing in trade advisory capabilities, SICCI said, stressing that it is "fully prepared to provide unwavering support to our members and the wider business community in accessing and leveraging this grant".