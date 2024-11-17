ETV Bharat / business

Indian Economy Well Placed To Handle Any Kind Of Spillovers From Global Events: RBI Guv

Kochi: Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Shaktikanta Das on Saturday said that the Indian economy and financial sector are well placed to handle any kind of spillovers from global events.

The country's external sector is also strong and our current account deficit has remained within manageable limits and stood at 1.1 per cent.

"Today, the growth of the Indian economy presents a picture of stability and strength," he said, while addressing a programme as part of the launch of the Kochi International Foundation here.

Earlier, in 2010 and 2011 it was in the range of six to seven per cent, he pointed out.

Das also cited that India has one of the largest foreign exchange reserves in the world at about USD 675 billion.

On inflation, the RBI Governor said, "It is expected to be moderate despite periodic humps," India's inflation rose to 6.2 per cent in October from 5.5 per cent in September because of food inflation.