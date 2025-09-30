ETV Bharat / business

Indian Economy To Grow At 6.5 Pc In FY26; US Tariffs To Weigh On Exports: Asian Development Bank (ADB)

New Delhi: Despite a strong 7.8 per cent growth in the first quarter, the Indian economy is expected to grow at 6.5 per cent in the current financial year as the impact of US tariffs on Indian exports will reduce prospects, particularly in the second half, ADB said on Tuesday.

It is to be noted that the Asian Development Outlook (ADO) of the Asian Development Bank (ADB), released in April, had projected a higher growth rate of 7 per cent, which was lowered to 6.5 per cent in the July report on concern of a steep 50 per cent US tariffs on shipment from India.

While GDP grew strongly in the first quarter (Q1) of FY26 at 7.8 per cent on improved consumption and government spending, additional US tariffs on Indian exports will reduce growth, particularly in the second half of FY26 and in FY27, though resilient domestic demand and service exports will cushion the impact, ADO September 2025 said.

The reduction in exports will impact India's GDP in both FY26 and FY27 as the tariffs are implemented. As a result, net exports will subtract from growth more than previously forecast in April, it said.

However, it said, the impact on GDP will be limited by a relatively low share of exports in GDP, increased exports to other countries, continued robust services exports that are not directly affected by tariffs, and a boost to domestic demand from fiscal and monetary policy.

ADO also anticipates that the fiscal deficit is likely to be higher than the budget estimate of 4.4 per cent of GDP on account of reduced tax revenue growth partly because of GST cuts, which were not included in the original budget while spending levels are assumed to be maintained, pushing up the deficit.

Nevertheless, it said the deficit will likely be lower than the 4.7 per cent of GDP recorded in FY25. The current account deficit will widen from 0.6 per cent of GDP in FY25 but remain moderate at 0.9 per cent in the current fiscal and 1.1 per cent in FY27, it said.

"Import growth will be muted, with lower net petroleum imports due to lower Brent crude prices. Growth in service exports and remittances will be robust, but overall exports will be lower. Net capital inflows are also likely to be lower in both fiscal years due to global economic uncertainties. These trends may draw down international reserves, which will nevertheless remain robust," it said.