Indian Auto Component Makers Have Huge Export Opportunities In Brazil, Colombia, Poland, Africa: Report

File | An Indian worker pushes a trolley load of components towards an assembly line at the Toyota Kirloskar Auto Parts (TKAP) factory in Bidadi,some 45kms south-west of Bangalore, 28 June 2005. ( AFP )

New Delhi: Indian auto component manufacturers have a significant opportunity to expand their exports, particularly in the independent aftermarket segment, according to a report by EY-Parthenon.

The report highlighted that the global auto component market offers strong growth prospects for Indian suppliers, with countries like Brazil, Indonesia, Colombia, and various African regions showing significant potential. It stated, "The global auto component market, especially the independent aftermarket presents a large opportunity for our industry".

The study in the report divides the opportunity into two broad market categories, mature markets with substantial consumption and developing markets with strategic trade advantages.

Among mature markets, Indonesia stands out with a projected aftermarket size of USD 7,759 million by 2028. Here, importers prefer short lead times and flexible order quantities, which Indian suppliers can meet effectively.

Latin American countries, particularly Brazil and Colombia, also present attractive prospects. Brazil, with a large number of vehicles on the road and a high average vehicle age, is expected to have a massive USD 12,091 million aftermarket size. Colombia's aftermarket is projected at USD 1,999 million. These markets demand organised supply through large distributors and wholesalers, an area where Indian exporters can strengthen their presence.