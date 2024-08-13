ETV Bharat / business

India, US Sign MoU for Promoting Cooperation on Small and Medium Size Enterprises

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 19 hours ago

The MoU signed by India and US provides a framework for both sides to discuss issues and explore possibilities for cooperation concerning micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs). Also, it will enable the joint conduct of programmes for women entrepreneurs to empower them.

New Delhi : S. C. L Das, Secretary, Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs), Government of India and Isabel Casillas Guzman, Administrator, Small Business Administration (SBA), Government of US, in keeping with the direction given by the Leaders of the two countries in the India-US Joint Statement of June last year, signed a MoU for promoting Cooperation on Small and Medium-size Enterprises on 13th August, Tuesday in New Delhi.

The MoU provides a framework for both sides to discuss issues concerning micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) and explore possibilities of cooperation.

It envisages the exchange of expertise between the two sides on issues related to improving MSME participation in the global marketplace through mutual visits as well as webinars and workshops on topics including access to trade and export finance; technology and digital trade; green economy; and trade facilitation.

It also provides for the joint conduct of programmes for women entrepreneurs to empower them and facilitate trade partnership between women-owned small businesses of the two countries.

Recognizing the crucial role that MSMEs play in advancing inclusive growth, expanding exports, and boosting employment, the two sides also agreed to explore the development of a “Business Matching Digital Platform” to boost business opportunities.

