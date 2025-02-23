ETV Bharat / business

India, UK to Resume Talks on Proposed Trade Agreement From Feb 24

New Delhi: After a gap of over eight months, India and the UK will resume negotiations for a proposed free trade agreement (FTA) here from February 24, an official said.

UK's Secretary of State for Business and Trade Jonathan Reynolds will be here for the resumption of the talks. He will hold a bilateral meeting with Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal, the official said.

The India-UK FTA negotiations were launched on January 13, 2022.

A total of 13 rounds of negotiations have been held till December 2023. The 14th round, which began on January 10, 2024, was underway when negotiations were paused by the UK side in May 2024 due to elections in that country.

The talks would resume the discussions from the progress achieved previously and seek to bridge the gaps for expeditiously closing the trade deal, the official added.

The agreement is aimed at boosting bilateral trade and investments.

In such pacts, two countries either eliminate or significantly reduce customs duties on maximum goods traded between them. They also ease norms for promoting trade in services and bilateral investments.

The Indian industry is demanding greater access for its skilled professionals from sectors like IT and healthcare in the UK market, besides market access for several goods at nil customs duty.

On the other hand, the UK is seeking a significant cut in import duties on goods such as scotch whiskey, electric vehicles, lamb meat, chocolates and certain confectionary items.

Britain is also looking for more opportunities for UK services in Indian markets in segments like telecommunications, legal and financial services, including banking and insurance.

The talks for the agreement may get an impetus as Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has proposed to raise the foreign investment limit to 100 per cent in the insurance sector as part of new-generation financial sector reforms.