India to install massive reactors for Propylene production

New Delhi: India is gearing up for a significant advancement in its energy sector with the installation of massive reactors for propylene production. Union Petroleum and Natural Gas Minister Hardeep Singh Puri recently highlighted the scale of this ambitious project, emphasising the considerable efforts required to achieve such milestones.

GAIL India, one of the nation's leading natural gas companies, is at the forefront of this initiative. The company plans to install five enormous reactors at its Usar Plant in Maharashtra, each designed to convert propane into propylene.

The reactors, when operational, will weigh a staggering 1,266 metric tonnes, with each unit weighing 260 metric tonnes when empty. These reactors represent a significant technological advancement in India's petrochemical industry, which is crucial for the country's push towards energy self-sufficiency.

The Usar Plant project is expected to achieve mechanical completion by April 2025, with commercial operations slated to commence by October 2025.

Propylene, a critical component in the production of various plastics and chemicals, is vital for numerous industries, including automotive, packaging, and textiles. The installation of these reactors is set to enhance India's domestic production capacity, reducing reliance on imports and contributing to the country's broader economic growth.

Puri's announcement also reflects India's strategic approach under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, aiming to strengthen the country's energy independence and reduce its carbon footprint.

He wrote on X, "Big dreams take big efforts! One such reactor weighs 260 Metric Tonnes when empty & will weigh 1266 MT when operational! Gail India will install five such mammoth reactors working in sync to transform propane into propylene at the Usar Plant in Maharashtra scheduled for Mechanical Completion in April 2025 and Commercial completion in October 2025. Just one of the many #EnergyMoments in India's journey towards energy self-sufficiency under the leadership of PM Narendra Modi."

With this project, India is poised to make significant strides in its petrochemical production capabilities, further solidifying its position as a growing global energy powerhouse. As the country moves closer to realising its energy goals, the successful implementation of these reactors will mark a crucial step in India's industrial and economic evolution.