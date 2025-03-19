ETV Bharat / business

India To Explore Green Shipping And Digital Business With Singapore

Singapore: India's green fuel and digital initiatives are set to enter the global trade through Singapore's marine and shipping industry, where over 55 million tonnes a year of bunker fuel is supplied to internationally operating vessels, making it one of the largest hubs.

Trade sources said both India and Singapore are exploring the "Green Digital Shipping Corridor" that would link other international ports and marine industries, said observers on Wednesday.

They said India's long-term preparation to export green fuel, green hydrogen and ammonia sits well with Singapore's strategic position to market the fuels to ships operating globally.

India's Minister of Port, Shipping and Waterways Sarbananda Sonowal along with industry heavyweights is expected to visit the city-state next week to set up a working programme with Singapore counterpart industries, according to the observers. Sonowal is focused on green shipping and digitisation of the ports to make India a global leader in the maritime sector.