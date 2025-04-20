ETV Bharat / business

Mcap Of Top-Ten Most Valued Firms Jumps Rs 3.84 Lakh Cr; HDFC Bank, Bharti Airtel Biggest Gainers

New Delhi: The combined market valuation of the top-ten most valued firms jumped by a whopping Rs 3,84,004.73 crore in the holiday-shortened last week, in-tandem with a smart rally in equities, with HDFC Bank and Bharti Airtel emerging as the biggest gainers. Last week, the BSE benchmark Sensex jumped 3,395.94 points or 4.51 per cent, and the NSE Nifty surged 1,023.1 points or 4.48 per cent.

Markets witnessed a robust recovery and surged over 4.5 per cent in the holiday-shortened week, driven by favorable cues from both domestic and global fronts, Ajit Mishra – SVP, Research, Religare Broking Ltd, said.

"The rally was primarily fueled by optimism surrounding the deferral of tariffs and recent exemptions on select products, raising hopes for potential negotiations that could mitigate the impact on global trade.

"As the week progressed, market participants responded positively to a slew of favorable developments, including updates on a normal monsoon, easing retail inflation -- which raised hopes for potential policy rate cuts -- and the absence of any major negative surprises from global markets," Mishra added.