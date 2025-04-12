ETV Bharat / business

India Takes US To WTO's Safeguard Committee On Steel, Aluminium Duties; Seeks Consultations

A picture taken in Geneva on February 5, 2024, shows the logo of the intergovernmental World Trade Organization (WTO) at its headquarters. ( AFP )

New Delhi: India has sought consultations with the US under the WTO's safeguard agreement following American authorities' decision to impose tariffs on steel and aluminium, according to a WTO communication.

On March 8, 2018, the US promulgated safeguard measures on certain steel and aluminium articles by imposing 25 per cent and 10 per cent ad valorem tariffs respectively. It came into effect from March 23, 2018.

On February 10 this year, the US revised the safeguard measures on imports of steel and aluminium articles, effective from March 12, 2025, and with an unlimited duration, the communication said.

It is being circulated at the request of the delegation of India. It added that notwithstanding the USA's characterisation of these measures as security measures, they are in essence safeguard measures.