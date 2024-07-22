ETV Bharat / business

India’s rank in World Bank's Logistics Performance Index improves by 6 places out of 139 countries

New Delhi: India’s external sector remained strong amidst ongoing geopolitical headwinds accompanied by sticky inflation, said Economy Survey 2023-24 tabled by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Monday in Parliament before the budget on July 23.

According to the survey report, India’s rank in the World Bank’s Logistics Performance Index improved by six places, from 44th in 2018 to 38th in 2023, out of 139 countries.

The economic survey further noted that India is adding more export destinations, signalling regional diversification of exports. The moderation in merchandise imports and rising services exports improved India’s current account deficit, which narrowed by 0.7 per cent in FY24.

"India’s services exports grew by 4.9 per cent to USD 341.1 billion in FY24, with growth largely driven by IT/software services and other business services. India is the top remittance recipient country globally, with remittances reaching a milestone of USD 120 billion in 2023," it added.

The economic survey pointed out that the country witnessed positive net foreign portfolio investment inflows in FY24 supported by strong economic growth, a stable business environment and increased investor confidence.

It is pertinent to note that at the end of March 2024, India’s forex reserves were sufficient to cover more than 10 months of its projected imports for FY25 and 98 per cent of its external debt. India’s external debt has been sustainable over the years, with the external debt-to-GDP ratio standing at 18.7 per cent at the end of March 2024.

The survey said challenges such as slowing global GDP growth (i.e., fall in global demand) and an all-time rise in trade protectionism (i.e., weakening globalisation) can pose a significant downside risk. In this context, both the government and the private sector must focus on removing barriers and implementing steps to boost India’s export competitiveness.

Furthermore, the economic survey highlighted that the increased Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) inflows from China can help increase India’s global supply chain participation and push exports.

The survey notes that as India looks to deepen its involvement in Global Value Chains (GVCs), it needs to look at the successes and strategies of East Asian economies.

The economic survey highlighted that India faces two choices to benefit from 'China plus one' strategy and that is either to integrate into China's supply chain or promote FDI from China.