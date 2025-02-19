ETV Bharat / business

India-Qatar Trade Agreement Must Be Approached With Caution: GTRI

New Delhi: India should tread cautiously on a potential free trade agreement (FTA) with Qatar, particularly in the petrochemical sector as both countries are strong in this segment, economic think tank GTRI said on Wednesday. The Global Trade Research Initiative (GTRI) added that India should ensure that tariff concessions on petrochemicals and energy-related imports do not undermine domestic industries.

According to a joint statement issued after the meeting of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Amir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani, the two sides agreed to explore the possibility of entering into a bilateral comprehensive economic partnership agreement (CEPA) with an aim to double bilateral trade to USD 28 billion by 2030.

Normally in a CEPA, a kind of free trade agreement (FTA), two trading partners either eliminate or significantly reduce customs duties on the maximum number of goods (90-95 per cent) traded between them. Besides, they ease norms to promote trade in services and boost investments.

Given the trade structure between the two nations, a trade agreement "must be approached with caution," the Global Trade Research Initiative (GTRI) Founder Ajay Srivastava said. India has a well-developed domestic petrochemical industry that could face challenges if tariff reductions lead to an influx of cheaper Qatari imports, he said, adding that India already has a significant trade deficit with Qatar, which could widen further post-trade pact if market access benefits are not balanced.

"A careful evaluation of sectoral impacts, particularly in energy and manufacturing, will be essential before proceeding with such an agreement," he said. India's trade with Qatar is marked by a significant imbalance. In 2023-24, the country's imports from Qatar stood at USD 12.34 billion, while its exports were only USD 1.7 billion.