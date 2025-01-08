ETV Bharat / business

India's Per Capita Nominal GDP To Increase By Rs 35 K In FY25 Despite Slower Overall Growth: SBI

New Delhi: Despite a slowdown in real GDP growth and stagnant nominal GDP growth, per capita nominal GDP is expected to rise significantly in FY25, according to a report by the State Bank of India (SBI). The report highlighted that per capita nominal GDP in FY25 is estimated to be nearly Rs 35,000 higher than in FY23.

This growth is seen as a positive development even as the broader GDP growth decelerates. It said, "While the real GDP growth decelerated sharply and nominal GDP growth is almost stagnant, the per capita nominal GDP is expected to increase significantly.

Compared to FY23, the NSO estimate of per capita GDP in FY25 is almost Rs 35,000 more". The National Statistical Office (NSO) in its first advance GDP estimates, pegged India's real GDP growth at 6.4 per cent for FY25.

The report highlighted that private consumption has emerged as a key driver of economic growth, registering the highest growth of 7.3 per cent in real terms in FY25. On a per capita basis, private consumption increased by 6.3 per cent, reflecting a robust recovery in consumer spending.

Interestingly, the per capita Private Final Consumption Expenditure (PFCE) growth of 6.3 per cent surpassed the per capita GDP growth of 5.3 per cent. The report noted that this trend suggests a shift in household financial behaviour.