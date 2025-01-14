ETV Bharat / business

India's Palm Oil Imports Slump In Dec As Soybean Oil Gains Market Share

New Delhi: India's palm oil imports dropped sharply in December as cheaper soybean oil from South America gained market share in the world's largest edible oil importing nation, industry data showed on Tuesday.

Soybean oil imports more than doubled to 420,000 tonnes in December 2024 from 152,650 tonnes a year earlier, according to the Solvent Extractors' Association of India (SEA).

The shift comes as Malaysian palm oil export supplies tightened, prompting consumers to switch to more competitively priced South American soybean oil, SEA Executive Director B V Mehta said. "Large price discounts are driving rapid absorption of surplus soybean oil while easing palm oil tightness," Mehta said.

Palm oil's market share fell to 42 per cent in December 2024, while refined oils, including soybean and sunflower oil, captured 58 per cent of imports.