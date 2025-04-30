ETV Bharat / business

India, Norway Discuss Implementation Of EFTA Trade Pact

New Delhi: India and Norway on Wednesday discussed the implementation of the India-EFTA free trade agreement, which was signed in March last year to boost economic ties.

The European Free Trade Association (EFTA) members are Iceland, Liechtenstein, Norway, and Switzerland.

The agreement, which is expected to be implemented this year, was discussed during the meeting between Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal and Norwegian Minister of Foreign Affairs Espen Barth Eide.

Goyal is on an official visit to Oslo. "In my first engagement after arriving in Oslo, held a bilateral meeting with @EspenBarthEide, the Norwegian Minister of Foreign Affairs. We discussed the implementation of the India-EFTA Trade and Economic Partnership Agreement (TEPA), strengthening bilateral ties, and boosting trade and investment between our nations," Goyal said in a post on X.

India and EFTA signed the Trade and Economic Partnership Agreement (TEPA) on March 10, 2024. Under the pact, India received an investment commitment of USD 100 billion in 15 years from the grouping while allowing several products like Swiss watches, chocolates and cut and polished diamonds at lower or zero duties.

Goyal also held a meeting with Cecilie Terese Myrseth, Minister of Trade and Industry of Norway.

"Our talks focused on deepening trade engagement in alignment with the India-EFTA Trade and Economic Partnership Agreement and on exploring new opportunities to further elevate India-Norway bilateral ties," he said, adding that the two countries also deliberated upon expanding economic cooperation, fostering innovation-led growth, and exploring potential collaborations.

In an interaction with the India-Norway business community, the Indian minister highlighted investment opportunities for Norwegian investors.