India Must Act Fast To Halt Export Losses From US Tariffs: GTRI Founder
Ajay Srivastava said even if GST rates are reduced to boost domestic consumption, clear export-focused measures are essential, as tariffs will lead to job losses.
Published : October 9, 2025 at 1:32 PM IST
Hyderabad: India's exports to the US have plummeted by 22% in four months due to the exorbitant trade tariffs imposed by President Donald Trump, the impact of which is expected to magnify in the coming days. A trade expert believes that the Indian government must act fast to prevent further losses.
It will take some time for alternative market opportunities to emerge internationally, and if the Centre does not provide financial support by then, the impact will be severe on exports as well as employment opportunities, says Ajay Srivastava, who founded the Global Trade Research Initiative (GTRI), after taking voluntary retirement as additional secretary in the commerce department.
He said if the export tariffs were 10% in April, they had increased to 25% by August 7, and the impact was severe by August 27. Exports, which were $8.8 billion in May, fell to $6.7 billion in August. Compared to July, there was a 16.3% decrease in August. Since the 50% tariffs were fully implemented in September, the details will be available by October 15. As per GTRI estimates, if the 50% tariffs continue until the end of the next financial year, India may lose export opportunities worth $30-35 billion.
The impact of tariffs is not uniform across sectors, as no tariffs have been imposed on pharmaceuticals and smartphones, which account for a third of exports. The impact is greater on garments, gems, jewellery, leather, fish, shrimp, and carpet manufacturing, which employ large numbers of workers. About 30-60% of exports from these sectors go to the US. Gems and jewellery exports fell by 9.1% and lab-grown diamond shipments fell by 40.7%, indicating a shift toward lower-value items. Solar panel exports fell 34.6%, chemicals by 15.9%, and agrochemicals by 26.%, textiles and garments fell by 9.3%, while cotton clothing exports fell sharply, and seafood exports dropped 43.8%, which will affect job opportunities in coastal areas.
Srivastava sees no possibility of the duty-free sector making any significant strides in exports. "Even sectors with zero tariffs are being negatively affected. Smartphone exports have fallen and are currently limited to $965 million, while pharmaceutical exports have declined by 13.3%," he added.
Talking about other countries, he said if Trump wanted to hit China harder, the opposite happened. After initially announcing a 145% tariff, China stopped exports of rare earth materials, critical for US defence and other key products. "After this, the US reduced tariffs to 30%, imposing only 20% on Vietnam and 19% on Bangladesh. All these countries compete with India in exports, including garments. Canada faced zero tariffs, and Ecuador only 10%, which could increase supplies from those countries and cause India's exports to fall by up to 70%. About two-thirds of India's exports are in the high-tariff zone. In garments, China, Vietnam, and Bangladesh benefit the most, gaining relief by exporting to big brands in Europe and then to America, while India struggles," he added.
He said the Centre needs to announce relief measures for exporters. Even if GST rates are reduced to boost domestic consumption, clear export-focused measures are essential, as continued tariffs will lead to job losses and weaken India's trade position without them. "India should focus on at least ten issues, some of which were not funded in the past and need immediate attention," he added.
Srivastava said the market access initiative (MAI) and interest equalisation schemes should be activated, funds for which are yet to be released for this year. "Export Promotion Mission, Bharat Tradenet, and e-commerce export hubs should be operational to boost digital and small industry exports. Low-interest loans were available under the Export Promotion Mission, but have not been disbursed since April. This should continue for all exports for at least five years, with an annual budget of Rs 15,000 crore," he added.
