India Must Act Fast To Halt Export Losses From US Tariffs: GTRI Founder

Hyderabad: India's exports to the US have plummeted by 22% in four months due to the exorbitant trade tariffs imposed by President Donald Trump, the impact of which is expected to magnify in the coming days. A trade expert believes that the Indian government must act fast to prevent further losses.

It will take some time for alternative market opportunities to emerge internationally, and if the Centre does not provide financial support by then, the impact will be severe on exports as well as employment opportunities, says Ajay Srivastava, who founded the Global Trade Research Initiative (GTRI), after taking voluntary retirement as additional secretary in the commerce department.

He said if the export tariffs were 10% in April, they had increased to 25% by August 7, and the impact was severe by August 27. Exports, which were $8.8 billion in May, fell to $6.7 billion in August. Compared to July, there was a 16.3% decrease in August. Since the 50% tariffs were fully implemented in September, the details will be available by October 15. As per GTRI estimates, if the 50% tariffs continue until the end of the next financial year, India may lose export opportunities worth $30-35 billion.

The impact of tariffs is not uniform across sectors, as no tariffs have been imposed on pharmaceuticals and smartphones, which account for a third of exports. The impact is greater on garments, gems, jewellery, leather, fish, shrimp, and carpet manufacturing, which employ large numbers of workers. About 30-60% of exports from these sectors go to the US. Gems and jewellery exports fell by 9.1% and lab-grown diamond shipments fell by 40.7%, indicating a shift toward lower-value items. Solar panel exports fell 34.6%, chemicals by 15.9%, and agrochemicals by 26.%, textiles and garments fell by 9.3%, while cotton clothing exports fell sharply, and seafood exports dropped 43.8%, which will affect job opportunities in coastal areas.