India MSME Conclave 2025 To Boost South India's Small Businesses

The logo for India MSME Conclave was unveiled in Bengaluru ( ETV Bharat )

Bengaluru: Bengaluru is set to host one of the largest events for small and medium enterprises (SMEs) in South India, as the India MSME Conclave 2025 takes centre stage at Tripura Vasini, Palace Grounds, from May 30 to June 1.

The three-day event aims to strengthen the Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME) sector and foster connections with public sector units and large corporations under the 'Make in India' initiative.

Jointly organised by the Karnataka Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI), the Karnataka Small Scale Industries Association (KASSIA), and the Peenya Industries Association, the conclave is expected to be a major catalyst for MSME growth.

"This platform will help MSMEs connect directly with central public sector undertakings and large companies, enabling growth through access to markets, technology, and government schemes," said a spokesperson from KCCI.