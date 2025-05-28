ETV Bharat / business

India MSME Conclave 2025 To Boost South India's Small Businesses

The Conclave will be held in Bengaluru on May 30 and June 1.

India MSME Conclave 2025 To Boost South India's Small Businesses
The logo for India MSME Conclave was unveiled in Bengaluru (ETV Bharat)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : May 28, 2025 at 8:41 PM IST

Bengaluru: Bengaluru is set to host one of the largest events for small and medium enterprises (SMEs) in South India, as the India MSME Conclave 2025 takes centre stage at Tripura Vasini, Palace Grounds, from May 30 to June 1.

The three-day event aims to strengthen the Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME) sector and foster connections with public sector units and large corporations under the 'Make in India' initiative.

Jointly organised by the Karnataka Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI), the Karnataka Small Scale Industries Association (KASSIA), and the Peenya Industries Association, the conclave is expected to be a major catalyst for MSME growth.

"This platform will help MSMEs connect directly with central public sector undertakings and large companies, enabling growth through access to markets, technology, and government schemes," said a spokesperson from KCCI.

KASSIA, which represents over 12,000 MSMEs and 127 affiliated associations across Karnataka, emphasised the conclave’s role in facilitating policy dialogue, marketing support, and training. The Peenya Industries Association, which represents nearly 3,700 units, echoed the sentiment, underscoring its focus on strengthening local manufacturing.

The conclave will feature over 250 exhibition stalls, business-to-business meetings, skill development and certification workshops, and interactive sessions with industry experts. Special focus areas include vendor development programs, MSME policy discussions, and promotion of locally made products.

The event offers 100% subsidies for women and SC/ST entrepreneurs and 80% for general category MSMEs, covering promotional costs and travel reimbursements up to ₹25,000. Eligible participants can also avail AC II-tier rail or economy-class air travel reimbursements.

The organisers asserted that MSMEs contribute significantly to India’s GDP and employment generation.

