India Maintains High Import Duty, Non-Tariff Barriers On American Goods: US Report

New Delhi: India maintains "high" import duties on a wide range of American goods such as agricultural items, drug formulations, and alcoholic beverages, besides imposing non-tariif barriers, a US report has said. A day before announcing reciprocal tariffs, the US Trade Representative (USTR) released the 2025 National Trade Estimate (NTE) Report on March 31.

It is an annual report that lists key policies and practices of countries that affect US exports, investments, and digital trade. The report highlights several trade and regulatory challenges between the US and India, including issues related to tariffs, non-tariff barriers, intellectual property, services, digital trade, and transparency.

According to trade experts, most of the issues are repeats of earlier reports, and few have been resolved already.

"India maintains high applied tariffs on a wide range of goods, including vegetable oils (as high as 45 per cent); apples, corn, and motorcycles (50 per cent); automobiles and flowers (60 per cent); natural rubber (70 per cent); coffee, raisins, and walnuts (100 per cent); and alcoholic beverages (150 per cent)," the report said.

In addition, India maintains "very high" basic customs duties on drug formulations, including life-saving drugs and finished medicines listed on the World Health Organisation's list of essential medicines.

"High tariff rates also present a significant barrier to trade in other agricultural goods and processed foods (like poultry, potatoes, citrus, almonds, pecans, apples, grapes, canned peaches, chocolate, cookies, frozen french fries, and other prepared foods used in fast-food restaurants)," it added.

India's World Trade Organisation (WTO) bound tariff rates on agricultural products are among the "highest" in the world, averaging 113.1 per cent and ranging as high as 300 per cent.

"Given the large disparity between WTO bound and applied rates, India has considerable flexibility to change tariff rates for both agricultural and non-agricultural products at any time, creating tremendous uncertainty for US workers, farmers, ranchers, and exporters," the report said.

About non-tariff barriers, it said India has imposed import bans, restrictions, licensing requirements on certain goods, mandatory Quality Control Orders (QCOs), customs barriers, price control on medical devices, and mandatory domestic testing and certification requirements for equipment.