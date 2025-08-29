ETV Bharat / business

India's GDP Grows 7.8 Pc In Q1: Govt Data

Indian economy grew in April to June the highest in five quarters before amid US tariffs being imposed.

India's GDP Grows 7.8 Pc In Q1: Govt Data
Representational Image (IANS)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : August 29, 2025 at 5:38 PM IST

1 Min Read

New Delhi: Indian economy grew by 7.8 per cent in April-June -- the highest in five quarters -- before the disruptive US tariffs were imposed. The GDP growth in the first quarter of the ongoing fiscal year was mainly due to good showing by the farm sector, as per government data.

India remains the fastest-growing major economy, as China's GDP growth in the April-June period was 5.2 per cent. The previous highest GDP growth was 8.4 per cent in January-March of 2024, as per the data. The agriculture sector recorded a 3.7 per cent growth, up from 1.5 per cent in the April-June period of 2024-25, as per the National Statistical Office (NSO) data released on Friday.

However, manufacturing sector growth marginally increased to 7.7 per cent in the first quarter of FY26 compared to 7.6 per cent in the year-ago period. Earlier this month, the Reserve Bank of India had projected real GDP growth for 2025-26 at 6.5 per cent, with Q1 at 6.5 per cent, Q2 at 6.7 per cent, Q3 at 6.6 per cent, and Q4 at 6.3 per cent.

New Delhi: Indian economy grew by 7.8 per cent in April-June -- the highest in five quarters -- before the disruptive US tariffs were imposed. The GDP growth in the first quarter of the ongoing fiscal year was mainly due to good showing by the farm sector, as per government data.

India remains the fastest-growing major economy, as China's GDP growth in the April-June period was 5.2 per cent. The previous highest GDP growth was 8.4 per cent in January-March of 2024, as per the data. The agriculture sector recorded a 3.7 per cent growth, up from 1.5 per cent in the April-June period of 2024-25, as per the National Statistical Office (NSO) data released on Friday.

However, manufacturing sector growth marginally increased to 7.7 per cent in the first quarter of FY26 compared to 7.6 per cent in the year-ago period. Earlier this month, the Reserve Bank of India had projected real GDP growth for 2025-26 at 6.5 per cent, with Q1 at 6.5 per cent, Q2 at 6.7 per cent, Q3 at 6.6 per cent, and Q4 at 6.3 per cent.

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

INDIAN ECONOMYRBIUS TARIFFSGROSS DOMESTIC PRODUCTGDP

Quick Links / Policies

Featured

A Meat Butcher's Daughter - 17-Year-Old Koyel Bar Breaks Two World Youth Records

Explained: Which Are The Safest Cities For Women In India, And What The NARI 2025 Index Reveals About Women’s Security In Our Nation

Interview | 'Not Enough Roles Are Written For Older Women'; Theatre And Film Actor Shernaz Patel On Bias In Industry

Maharashtra | 'One Village, One Ganpati' - Unique Tradition In Sale During Ganesh Festival

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.