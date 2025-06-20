ETV Bharat / business

India's Forex Reserves Rise USD 2.29 Bn To USD 698.95 Bn

Mumbai: India's forex reserves rose USD 2.294 billion to USD 698.95 billion for the week ended June 13, the RBI said on Friday. The overall reserves had increased by USD 5.17 billion to USD 696.65 billion for the previous reporting week ended June 6.

Forex reserves had touched an all-time high of USD 704.885 billion in end-September 2024. For the week ended June 13, foreign currency assets, a major component of the reserves, rose by USD 1.739 billion to USD 589.426 billion, the data released on Friday showed.

Expressed in dollar terms, the foreign currency assets include the effect of appreciation or depreciation of non-US units like the euro, pound and yen held in the foreign exchange reserves.